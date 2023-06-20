Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.59 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGMO is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SGMO is 138.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGMO on June 20, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has seen a -5.04% decrease in the past week, with a -16.30% drop in the past month, and a -43.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.91% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.15% for SGMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

SGMO Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2357. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -64.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 23,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $526,520 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 23,752,466 shares at $2,130,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -172.76. The total capital return value is set at -52.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.05. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.