Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, RIVN stock has gone up by 7.28%, with a monthly gain of 10.96% and a quarterly surge of 14.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -32.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIVN is $23.15, which is $8.92 above the current price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on June 20, 2023 was 24.32M shares.

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has decreased by -2.36 when compared to last closing price of 15.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.47. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,625 shares at the price of $13.71 back on Jun 08. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,304 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $49,699 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 86,204 shares at $290,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -34.60 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.