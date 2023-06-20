Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 4.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) by analysts is $12.93, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.30% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RIOT was 23.05M shares.

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.31 in comparison to its previous close of 9.97, however, the company has experienced a 0.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT’s stock has risen by 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.80% and a quarterly rise of 28.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.47% for Riot Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for RIOT’s stock, with a 41.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 206.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Yi Soo il Benjamin, who sale 485,884 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Jun 02. After this action, Yi Soo il Benjamin now owns 2,830,884 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $5,724,383 using the latest closing price.

Jackman William Richard, the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 371,471 shares at $12.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Jackman William Richard is holding 634,918 shares at $4,505,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.