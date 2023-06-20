Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) has gone up by 17.09% for the week, with a 10.43% rise in the past month and a 9.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.41% for RSSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.33% for RSSS’s stock, with a 13.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) is $4.68, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for RSSS is 18.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RSSS on June 20, 2023 was 16.00K shares.

RSSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) has jumped by 16.50 compared to previous close of 2.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RSSS Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSSS rose by +17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Research Solutions Inc. saw 21.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSSS starting from OLIVIER ROY W, who purchase 2,302 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Jun 21. After this action, OLIVIER ROY W now owns 131,736 shares of Research Solutions Inc., valued at $4,374 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Research Solutions Inc. stands at -4.96. The total capital return value is set at -28.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.66. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.