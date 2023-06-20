Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RENT is 58.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENT on June 20, 2023 was 778.28K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.20 compared to its previous closing price of 2.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT’s stock has risen by 2.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.46% and a quarterly drop of -13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.54% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for RENT’s stock, with a -19.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Rau Andrew, who sale 2,131 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rau Andrew now owns 287,294 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $4,440 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jennifer, the CEO & Chair of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 9,385 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Hyman Jennifer is holding 1,329,369 shares at $21,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Equity return is now at value 471.30, with -35.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.