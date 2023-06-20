RB Global Inc. (RBA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) is above average at 58.20x. The 36-month beta value for RBA is also noteworthy at 0.90.

The public float for RBA is 110.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. The average trading volume of RBA on June 20, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

The stock of RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 57.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

RBA’s Market Performance

RB Global Inc. (RBA) has experienced a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.11% rise in the past month, and a 10.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for RBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for RBA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $61 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.32. In addition, RB Global Inc. saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Fandozzi Ann, who purchase 18,522 shares at the price of $54.06 back on May 18. After this action, Fandozzi Ann now owns 116,607 shares of RB Global Inc., valued at $1,001,299 using the latest closing price.

Elton Robert George, the Director of RB Global Inc., purchase 1,471 shares at $54.15 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Elton Robert George is holding 1,471 shares at $79,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, RB Global Inc. (RBA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.