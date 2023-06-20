Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has decreased by -2.31 when compared to last closing price of 10.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/14/23 that Plug Power Stock Climbs After It Lays Out a Path to Growth and New Deals

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PLUG is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLUG is $18.90, which is $8.43 above than the current price. The public float for PLUG is 523.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.93% of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on June 20, 2023 was 23.83M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stock saw an increase of 15.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.47% and a quarterly increase of -5.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.58% for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.66% for PLUG’s stock, with a -28.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLUG Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares surge +34.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +15.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.