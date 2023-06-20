Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has plunge by -3.03relation to previous closing price of 3.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/23 that Planet Labs Isn’t ‘Immune to Macro Pressure.’ The Stock Is Cratering.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PL is $6.41, which is $2.99 above the current price. The public float for PL is 241.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PL on June 20, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has seen a -6.64% decrease for the week, with a -23.34% drop in the past month and a -5.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.52% for PL’s stock, with a -31.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at -21.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -22.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -25.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 07. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 933,538 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,500 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $4.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 936,096 shares at $4,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.