Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Stock Records 18.54% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has seen a 8.47% increase in the past week, with a 18.52% gain in the past month, and a 18.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.54% for PLAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.28% for PLAG’s stock, with a 3.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is $150.00, The public float for PLAG is 47.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLAG on June 20, 2023 was 10.91K shares.

PLAG) stock’s latest price update

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -36.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLAG Trading at 21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.57%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5848. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw 3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Zhou Bin, who purchase 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Dec 07. After this action, Zhou Bin now owns 2,800,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $2,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Bin, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Green Holdings Corp., purchase 880,000 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Zhou Bin is holding 9,942,000 shares at $1,416,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.78 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp. stands at -37.07. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.