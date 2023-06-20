Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PZG is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PZG is $1.75, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for PZG is 38.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PZG on June 20, 2023 was 365.68K shares.

PZG's latest price update

The stock price of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) has jumped by 19.35 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PZG’s Market Performance

PZG’s stock has risen by 23.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.67% and a quarterly rise of 19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.96% for PZG’s stock, with a 5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2017.

PZG Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZG rose by +23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2927. In addition, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. saw 4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZG starting from FCMI Parent Co., who purchase 4,300,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on May 10. After this action, FCMI Parent Co. now owns 9,276,310 shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., valued at $1,376,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZG

The total capital return value is set at -14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.35. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.34. Total debt to assets is 7.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.