Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.80.

The public float for OVV is 241.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of OVV was 3.42M shares.

OVV) stock’s latest price update

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.96 in relation to its previous close of 37.54. However, the company has experienced a 0.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV’s stock has risen by 0.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.47% and a quarterly rise of 11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Ovintiv Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for OVV’s stock, with a -16.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

OVV Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.07. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Zemljak Renee Ellen, who sale 70,424 shares at the price of $46.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Zemljak Renee Ellen now owns 0 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $3,267,674 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $45.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 21,403 shares at $136,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc. stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 62.50, with 29.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.