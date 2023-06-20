OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has gone up by 68.12% for the week, with a 13.95% rise in the past month and a 1.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.21% for OCFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.69% for OCFT’s stock, with a -11.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is $43.01, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for OCFT is 32.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCFT on June 20, 2023 was 116.74K shares.

OCFT) stock’s latest price update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT)’s stock price has soared by 14.17 in relation to previous closing price of 5.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 68.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCFT Trading at 24.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.74%, as shares surge +21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFT rose by +68.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. saw 9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.66 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -19.54. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.