One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) has increased by 13.29 when compared to last closing price of 3.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OSS is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OSS is $4.80, which is $1.39 above than the current price. The public float for OSS is 16.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of OSS on June 20, 2023 was 32.99K shares.

OSS’s Market Performance

OSS’s stock has seen a 17.99% increase for the week, with a 39.75% rise in the past month and a 30.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for One Stop Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.38% for OSS’s stock, with a 14.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2021.

OSS Trading at 31.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSS rose by +17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, One Stop Systems Inc. saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSS starting from Cooper Steve D, who sale 203,591 shares at the price of $2.32 back on Apr 21. After this action, Cooper Steve D now owns 2,333,203 shares of One Stop Systems Inc., valued at $472,779 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Steve D, the 10% Owner of One Stop Systems Inc., sale 200,324 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Cooper Steve D is holding 2,536,794 shares at $540,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.17 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for One Stop Systems Inc. stands at -3.08. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In summary, One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.