ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ON is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ON is $95.27, which is $5.64 above the current price. The public float for ON is 430.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on June 20, 2023 was 6.67M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has plunged by -0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 91.00, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

ON’s Market Performance

ON’s stock has risen by 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.28% and a quarterly rise of 15.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for ON Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for ON’s stock, with a 22.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ON Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.14. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 44.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $90.01 back on Jun 07. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 573,812 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $2,025,225 using the latest closing price.

El-Khoury Hassane, the CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $81.76 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that El-Khoury Hassane is holding 596,312 shares at $408,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.