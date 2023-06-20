Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s stock price has dropped by -13.66 in relation to previous closing price of 9.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is $16.29, which is $8.83 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 37.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on June 20, 2023 was 232.40K shares.

OLMA’s Market Performance

OLMA stock saw an increase of 0.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.81% and a quarterly increase of 115.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.12% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.64% for OLMA’s stock, with a 94.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $16 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 39.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 220.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 08. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 1,038,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,048,714 shares at $31,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.