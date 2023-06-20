Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is 6.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OXY is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is $68.70, which is $12.44 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 897.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On June 20, 2023, OXY’s average trading volume was 11.77M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 58.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Occidental Makes a Billion-Dollar Climate Moonshot—So It Can Keep Pumping Oil

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY’s stock has fallen by -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly drop of -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.45% for OXY’s stock, with a -8.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.00. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 2,203,753 shares at the price of $58.30 back on May 30. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 221,990,942 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $128,484,530 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 1,500,306 shares at $58.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 219,787,189 shares at $88,299,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.