Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) Stock: A 6.91% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has gone up by 10.95% for the week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month and a 46.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.26% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.91% for NVOS’s stock, with a -54.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is -0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on June 20, 2023 was 11.70M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.54relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVOS Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1389. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.