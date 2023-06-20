NIO Inc. (NIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.98 in relation to its previous close of 9.79. However, the company has experienced a 21.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/23 that NIO Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss. Deliveries Are Improving.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIO is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NIO Inc. (NIO) is $74.12, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.54B and currently, short sellers hold a 7.71% of that float. On June 20, 2023, NIO’s average trading volume was 49.98M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stock saw an increase of 21.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.06% and a quarterly increase of 13.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.23% for NIO Inc. (NIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.34% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +20.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +21.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -66.90, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.83. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NIO Inc. (NIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.