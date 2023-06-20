Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is above average at 50.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is $395.29, which is -$42.9 below the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 438.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NFLX on June 20, 2023 was 7.07M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has jumped by 0.47 compared to previous close of 431.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 23 min ago that Tesla, Netflix, and Nvidia Are Propping Up the S&P 500

NFLX’s Market Performance

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.89% rise in the past month, and a 42.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.65% for NFLX’s stock, with a 39.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $500 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $402.88. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 47.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from HALEY TIMOTHY M, who sale 903 shares at the price of $425.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, HALEY TIMOTHY M now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $383,775 using the latest closing price.

BARTON RICHARD N, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 500 shares at $399.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BARTON RICHARD N is holding 86 shares at $199,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.