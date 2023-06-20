Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Nephros Inc. (NEPH) has gone up by 6.94% for the week, with a 55.46% rise in the past month and a 85.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.63% for NEPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.05% for NEPH’s stock, with a 53.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NEPH is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEPH is $3.00, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for NEPH is 9.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for NEPH on June 20, 2023 was 80.39K shares.

NEPH) stock’s latest price update

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH)’s stock price has gone rise by 24.16 in comparison to its previous close of 1.49, however, the company has experienced a 6.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEPH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NEPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEPH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

NEPH Trading at 27.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares surge +46.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPH rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5577. In addition, Nephros Inc. saw 59.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.46 for the present operating margin

+44.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nephros Inc. stands at -45.64. The total capital return value is set at -33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.21.

Based on Nephros Inc. (NEPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.35. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nephros Inc. (NEPH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.