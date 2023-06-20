nCino Inc. (NCNO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) has jumped by 24.47 compared to previous close of 25.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is $28.67, which is -$2.69 below the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 109.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. On June 20, 2023, NCNO’s average trading volume was 889.90K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

The stock of nCino Inc. (NCNO) has seen a 32.04% increase in the past week, with a 29.51% rise in the past month, and a 39.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for NCNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.67% for NCNO’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

NCNO Trading at 28.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +23.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +32.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.93. In addition, nCino Inc. saw 19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 2,765 shares at the price of $24.19 back on Jun 12. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 25,526 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $66,885 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 14,385 shares at $24.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 1,140,559 shares at $346,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of nCino Inc. (NCNO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.