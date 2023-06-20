Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KITT is $5.75, which is $3.26 above the current price. The public float for KITT is 16.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KITT on June 20, 2023 was 42.54K shares.

KITT) stock’s latest price update

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.01 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KITT’s Market Performance

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has seen a 31.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.13% gain in the past month and a -17.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for KITT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.70% for KITT’s stock, with a -32.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KITT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for KITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KITT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

KITT Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +31.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT rose by +31.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Nauticus Robotics Inc. saw -33.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.73 for the present operating margin

-8.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nauticus Robotics Inc. stands at -247.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.