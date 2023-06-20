Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a 2.18% increase in the past week, with a 4.98% gain in the past month, and a 4.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for MS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.08% for MS’s stock, with a 0.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $96.83, which is $8.55 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MS on June 20, 2023 was 7.23M shares.

MS) stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 89.05. However, the company has experienced a 2.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/23 that Top Morgan Stanley M&A Banker to Join Law Firm Paul Weiss

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.82. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 1,049,889 shares at the price of $9.45 back on Jun 09. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 8,456,881 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $9,921,451 using the latest closing price.

AKRAM RAJA, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 7,320 shares at $82.95 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that AKRAM RAJA is holding 96,484 shares at $607,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.