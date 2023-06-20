MetLife Inc. (MET) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET)’s stock price has plunge by 0.62relation to previous closing price of 55.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that MetLife Stock Is Up 20% This Year—and Could Gain More

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is above average at 30.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MetLife Inc. (MET) is $74.38, which is $18.92 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 659.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MET on June 20, 2023 was 5.99M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET stock saw an increase of 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.35% and a quarterly increase of 1.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for MetLife Inc. (MET). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.33% for MET’s stock, with a -15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.87. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -23.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PAPPAS BILL, who sale 2,857 shares at the price of $70.96 back on Mar 02. After this action, PAPPAS BILL now owns 48,915 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $202,733 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of MetLife Inc., sale 11,345 shares at $71.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 46,231 shares at $816,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MetLife Inc. (MET) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.