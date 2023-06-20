Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MRKR is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRKR is $40.00, The public float for MRKR is 7.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for MRKR on June 20, 2023 was 817.87K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MRKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) has jumped by 26.61 compared to previous close of 2.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRKR’s Market Performance

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has seen a 25.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 139.71% gain in the past month and a 71.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.62% for MRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 74.68% for MRKR’s stock, with a 20.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MRKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2021.

MRKR Trading at 126.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.11%, as shares surge +136.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +265.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRKR rose by +25.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Marker Therapeutics Inc. saw 18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-602.90 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stands at -544.19. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.