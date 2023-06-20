Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock Experiences -1.09% Monthly Change

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has gone up by 6.40% for the week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month and a 22.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.05% for MARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.01% for MARA’s stock, with a 15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARA is 4.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MARA is $13.04, which is $4.32 above the current price. The public float for MARA is 108.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 39.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on June 20, 2023 was 33.85M shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)’s stock price has increased by 6.62 compared to its previous closing price of 9.36. However, the company has seen a 6.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

MARA Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 191.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -583.20. Equity return is now at value -122.90, with -49.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.