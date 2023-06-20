Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $2.73, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 136.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LILM on June 20, 2023 was 3.96M shares.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.18 in comparison to its previous close of 1.27, however, the company has experienced a 12.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has risen by 12.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.26% and a quarterly rise of 84.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.35% for LILM’s stock, with a 4.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $1.20 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 56.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares surge +12.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1662. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.