Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KGC is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KGC is $6.15, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for KGC is 1.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on June 20, 2023 was 13.78M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 4.87, but the company has seen a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC’s stock has risen by 0.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.40% and a quarterly rise of 18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Kinross Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for KGC’s stock, with a 14.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KGC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KGC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.70 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

KGC Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 19.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.