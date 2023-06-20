KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.49relation to previous closing price of 10.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/06/23 that Stocks Tick Higher. Banks Lead the Way.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KEY is $13.79, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 931.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume for KEY on June 20, 2023 was 25.87M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has seen a -7.02% decrease in the past week, with a -2.46% drop in the past month, and a -13.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.69% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -36.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, KeyCorp saw -43.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Brady Amy G., who sale 12,627 shares at the price of $9.92 back on May 26. After this action, Brady Amy G. now owns 94,106 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $125,260 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 12,388 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 106,733 shares at $125,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.