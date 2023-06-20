Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JFBR is 2.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. The average trading volume of JFBR on June 20, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

JFBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has seen a 15.44% increase in the past week, with a 15.00% rise in the past month, and a -36.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.12% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.43% for JFBR’s stock, with a -23.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.48%, as shares surge +12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7794. In addition, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd saw -24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.01 for the present operating margin

+3.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stands at -37.57. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with -23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.