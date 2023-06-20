IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) has surged by 46.14 when compared to previous closing price of 0.14, but the company has seen a 20.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is $0.15, The public float for IRNT is 79.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRNT on June 20, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT’s stock has seen a 20.00% increase for the week, with a -22.74% drop in the past month and a -54.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.79% for IronNet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.72% for IRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -59.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRNT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

IRNT Trading at -17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.93%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1953. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Closser Donald, who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, Closser Donald now owns 920,431 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $6,624 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Closser Donald is holding 930,172 shares at $5,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.18 for the present operating margin

+48.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -407.27. Equity return is now at value 992.20, with -228.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.