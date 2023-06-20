iPower Inc. (IPW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iPower Inc. (IPW) is $1.50, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for IPW is 13.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPW on June 20, 2023 was 17.66K shares.

IPW) stock’s latest price update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW)’s stock price has gone rise by 32.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a 66.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IPW’s Market Performance

IPW’s stock has risen by 66.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 118.75% and a quarterly rise of 94.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.87% for iPower Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 87.67% for IPW’s stock, with a 108.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IPW Trading at 118.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.84%, as shares surge +118.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPW rose by +66.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7840. In addition, iPower Inc. saw 250.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPW starting from Vassily Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Jun 02. After this action, Vassily Kevin now owns 22,000 shares of iPower Inc., valued at $3,400 using the latest closing price.

TAN CHENLONG, the Chief Executive Officer of iPower Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that TAN CHENLONG is holding 8,043,334 shares at $6,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.91 for the present operating margin

+41.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for iPower Inc. stands at +1.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.73. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on iPower Inc. (IPW), the company’s capital structure generated 85.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.02. Total debt to assets is 34.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, iPower Inc. (IPW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.