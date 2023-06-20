Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has increased by 1.54 when compared to last closing price of 35.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/16/23 that Intel Plans to Build $4.6 Billion Plant in Poland

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INTC is also noteworthy at 0.89.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for INTC is 4.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on June 20, 2023 was 45.64M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC stock saw an increase of 16.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.98% and a quarterly increase of 22.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Intel Corporation (INTC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.89% for INTC’s stock, with a 25.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +16.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.45. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 37.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from INTEL CORP, who sale 38,500,000 shares at the price of $40.84 back on Jun 12. After this action, INTEL CORP now owns 0 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $1,572,532,500 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 8,200 shares at $30.41 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 138,265 shares at $249,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Intel Corporation (INTC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.