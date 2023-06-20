Inpixon (INPX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INPX is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 6.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on June 20, 2023 was 6.43M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has soared by 1.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX’s Market Performance

Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.04% drop in the past month, and a -45.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.62% for INPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.67% for INPX’s stock, with a -92.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INPX Trading at -37.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2069. In addition, Inpixon saw -88.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -250.90, with -100.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.