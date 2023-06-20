Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDEX is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IDEX is $1.00, The public float for IDEX is 533.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on June 20, 2023 was 92.73M shares.

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has plunged by -18.68 when compared to previous closing price of 0.10, but the company has seen a 48.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX’s stock has risen by 48.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 69.69% and a quarterly drop of -30.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.89% for Ideanomics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.61% for IDEX’s stock, with a -56.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDEX Trading at 51.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.80%, as shares surge +77.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +48.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0557. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -49.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.