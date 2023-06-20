Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.93 in relation to its previous close of 15.12. However, the company has experienced a -3.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GFI is $14.67, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 858.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for GFI on June 20, 2023 was 5.74M shares.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI’s stock has seen a -3.29% decrease for the week, with a -3.17% drop in the past month and a 29.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Gold Fields Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for GFI stock, with a simple moving average of 31.30% for the last 200 days.

GFI Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 44.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.