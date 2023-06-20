Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The public float for GERN is 380.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GERN was 6.50M shares.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 3.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GERN’s Market Performance

Geron Corporation (GERN) has experienced a -16.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month, and a 18.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for GERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.38% for GERN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from LAWLIS V BRYAN, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 11. After this action, LAWLIS V BRYAN now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Molineaux Susan, the Director of Geron Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Molineaux Susan is holding 0 shares at $86,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Equity return is now at value -91.40, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Geron Corporation (GERN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.