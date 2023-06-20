Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is $35.21, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 257.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on June 20, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has decreased by -12.15 when compared to last closing price of 3.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a -4.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.80% gain in the past month and a -15.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for GOTU’s stock, with a 19.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 34.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.