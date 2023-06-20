Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) Stock

The stock of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has seen a -0.66% decrease in the past week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month, and a -2.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for DIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for DIS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is above average at 40.50x. The 36-month beta value for DIS is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DIS is $120.26, which is $27.94 above than the current price. The public float for DIS is 1.82B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of DIS on June 20, 2023 was 11.47M shares.

The stock price of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has plunged by -1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 92.94, but the company has seen a -0.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that ‘Elemental’ Struggles on Opening Weekend; ‘The Flash’ Also Flat

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $107 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.87. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw 5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 1,145 shares at the price of $99.16 back on Apr 25. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 29,138 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $113,538 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sale 1,139 shares at $95.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 30,283 shares at $108,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.25. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.49. Total debt to assets is 25.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.