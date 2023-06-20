Enovix Corporation (ENVX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is $28.42, which is $14.24 above the current market price. The public float for ENVX is 127.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENVX on June 20, 2023 was 5.86M shares.

ENVX stock's latest price update

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)’s stock price has soared by 10.93 in relation to previous closing price of 13.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENVX’s Market Performance

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has experienced a 10.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.38% rise in the past month, and a 34.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for ENVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.10% for ENVX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

ENVX Trading at 17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +25.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX rose by +10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw 21.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from Talluri Rajendra K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Apr 27. After this action, Talluri Rajendra K now owns 2,010,000 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of Enovix Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $12.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 192,561 shares at $61,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2048.66 for the present operating margin

-274.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovix Corporation stands at -832.34. The total capital return value is set at -36.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.75. Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 333.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.