EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.25x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EDTX is 0.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDTX on June 20, 2023 was 287.39K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EDTX) stock’s latest price update

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX)’s stock price has dropped by -23.65 in relation to previous closing price of 33.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 141.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDTX’s Market Performance

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) has experienced a 141.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 138.29% rise in the past month, and a 152.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.41% for EDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 115.56% for EDTX’s stock, with a 149.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDTX Trading at 134.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.31%, as shares surge +138.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTX rose by +141.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II saw 154.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTX

The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.