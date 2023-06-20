Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Duos Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT)’s stock price has soared by 28.76 in relation to previous closing price of 4.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duos Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) is $9.25, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for DUOT is 5.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOT on June 20, 2023 was 38.92K shares.

DUOT’s Market Performance

DUOT stock saw an increase of 24.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.75% and a quarterly increase of 71.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.13% for Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.16% for DUOT’s stock, with a 62.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DUOT Trading at 36.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares surge +29.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOT rose by +24.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, Duos Technologies Group Inc. saw 200.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOT starting from PESSIN NORMAN H, who purchase 333,334 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Sep 30. After this action, PESSIN NORMAN H now owns 1,221,062 shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc., valued at $1,000,002 using the latest closing price.

EHRMAN KENNETH S, the Director of Duos Technologies Group Inc., purchase 1 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that EHRMAN KENNETH S is holding 37,042 shares at $4 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.73 for the present operating margin

+31.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duos Technologies Group Inc. stands at -45.73. Equity return is now at value -158.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.