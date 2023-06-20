Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) has decreased by -46.95 when compared to last closing price of 2.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -55.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DFLI is $10.00, which is $8.52 above the current market price. The public float for DFLI is 9.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume for DFLI on June 20, 2023 was 731.53K shares.

DFLI’s Market Performance

DFLI’s stock has seen a -55.15% decrease for the week, with a -47.89% drop in the past month and a -62.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.05% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.35% for DFLI’s stock, with a -79.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at -59.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.58%, as shares sank -49.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI fell by -56.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -87.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stands at -45.88. Equity return is now at value -165.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.