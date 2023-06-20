DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for DISH is 251.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DISH on June 20, 2023 was 11.42M shares.

The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has increased by 3.69 when compared to last closing price of 6.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that Dish Stock Soars on Report to Sell Wireless Plans Through Amazon

DISH’s Market Performance

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.69% decline in the past month and a -28.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for DISH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.44% for DISH’s stock, with a -47.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DISH Trading at -9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DISH fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, DISH Network Corporation saw -53.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DISH starting from DEFRANCO JAMES, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, DEFRANCO JAMES now owns 304,642 shares of DISH Network Corporation, valued at $1,800,000 using the latest closing price.

DEFRANCO JAMES, the Director of DISH Network Corporation, purchase 1,000,000 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that DEFRANCO JAMES is holding 5,367,658 shares at $6,146,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.26 for the present operating margin

+27.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for DISH Network Corporation stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.00. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on DISH Network Corporation (DISH), the company’s capital structure generated 135.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.46. Total debt to assets is 45.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.