DatChat Inc. (DATS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DATS is 17.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On June 20, 2023, DATS’s average trading volume was 278.01K shares.

DATS) stock’s latest price update

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.16 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a 70.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DATS’s Market Performance

DatChat Inc. (DATS) has experienced a 70.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 98.22% rise in the past month, and a 25.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.71% for DATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.26% for DATS’s stock, with a 23.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DATS Trading at 60.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.40%, as shares surge +75.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +70.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4401. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw 179.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DATS starting from Myman Darin M, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Sep 22. After this action, Myman Darin M now owns 1,764,275 shares of DatChat Inc., valued at $9,799 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24075.93 for the present operating margin

-283.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for DatChat Inc. stands at -26266.01. Equity return is now at value -80.40, with -77.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DatChat Inc. (DATS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.