Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) is $7.75, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for CGTX is 19.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGTX on June 20, 2023 was 86.21K shares.

CGTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) has seen a 22.02% increase in the past week, with a 94.25% rise in the past month, and a 89.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.89% for CGTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.23% for CGTX’s stock, with a 72.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CGTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CGTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

CGTX Trading at 66.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +69.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGTX rose by +22.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. saw 60.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGTX starting from RICHSTONE ELLEN B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, RICHSTONE ELLEN B now owns 10,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc., valued at $26,550 using the latest closing price.

Ricciardi Lisa, the CEO & President of Cognition Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ricciardi Lisa is holding 24,500 shares at $15,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGTX

Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -46.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.