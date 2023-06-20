ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Stock Showcases 4.36% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) has seen a 19.64% increase in the past week, with a 7.41% gain in the past month, and a 81.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.91% for CLIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.36% for CLIR’s stock, with a 66.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLIR is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is $6.00, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for CLIR is 30.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On June 20, 2023, CLIR’s average trading volume was 60.83K shares.

CLIR) stock’s latest price update

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR)’s stock price has soared by 17.89 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLIR Trading at 25.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3946. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corporation saw 170.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLIR starting from HOFFMAN Robert Thurston Sr, who purchase 1,591,594 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jul 08. After this action, HOFFMAN Robert Thurston Sr now owns 7,583,234 shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, valued at $1,766,669 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1635.56 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearSign Technologies Corporation stands at -1539.57. Equity return is now at value -58.20, with -51.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.