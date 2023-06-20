ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.88 in relation to its previous close of 9.05. However, the company has experienced a 6.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHPT is 1.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CHPT is 327.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHPT on June 20, 2023 was 9.54M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen a 6.47% increase in the past week, with a 6.60% rise in the past month, and a -4.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Romano Pasquale, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Jun 16. After this action, Romano Pasquale now owns 4,148,054 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $88,220 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 412,477 shares at $9.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $3,738,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.34. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.11. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.