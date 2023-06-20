Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) Stock Observes 44.14% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has seen a 28.74% increase in the past week, with a 52.29% gain in the past month, and a 104.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for CRDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.20% for CRDL’s stock, with a 44.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRDL is also noteworthy at 0.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CRDL is 61.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDL on June 20, 2023 was 112.28K shares.

CRDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) has jumped by 21.83 compared to previous close of 0.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDL Trading at 54.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares surge +64.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL rose by +28.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7125. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. saw 89.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -45.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.