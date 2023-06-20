Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has decreased by -2.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $1.92, The public float for CGC is 334.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on June 20, 2023 was 8.00M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a -7.33% decrease in the past week, with a -40.01% drop in the past month, and a -68.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for CGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.48% for CGC’s stock, with a -73.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at -44.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -40.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8242. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -72.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 3,733 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Dec 28. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 19,679 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $11,087 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 3,717 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 25,137 shares at $11,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.